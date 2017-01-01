Close

Unlimited design. Unlimited revisions.

Our designers take the hassle out of your day-to-day graphic design needs so that you can focus on what you do best; running your business.

How it works

With Hue, professional design is only an email away. Email your designer a request in just seconds, and let us take care of the rest.

Send us your request
Whenever you need something, day or night, simply send us an email describing your request.
We get to work
Our designers ensure you have a fast, friendly and consistent experience every time you use us.
You receive your files
Receive your file in all the formats you need. Need a revision? No problem, you get unlimited.

Have a question?

Visit our in-depth help center full of answers to our most commonly asked questions.

Graphic design made simple

Fast delivery
Don't wait a week or two for your designs. Get them fast with Hue.
Amazing support
If you need a helping hand, our world-class support team is available by email or chat.
Daily work
Our designers work on your requests daily.
🎉

Anything you need, we can do

Logo Design

Business Cards & Stationary

Flyers & Posters

Book Covers & Packaging

Web & Mobile Design

Social Media Design

Banner Ads

Photoshop Editing

T-Shirts

Infographics

Invitations

Hue is made for entrepreneurs like you

From churches to bloggers, from startups to enterprise companies, Hue is changing the way designers, developers, entrepreneurs and other professionals handle day-to-day graphic design needs.

Did you know?

On average, a traditional graphic designer charges $3,416 per month. The investment with Hue? As low as:

$449/mo

Simple & transparent pricing

Always know what you'll pay

Save 15% by choosing an annual plan.
Monthly
Yearly
STARTER
$449 /mo

Includes unlimited graphic design and revisions.

Unlimited tasks
Unlimited revisions
Dedicated designer
All the file types you need
Cancel anytime
Branding, website and mobile app design
RECOMMENDED
PRO
$849 /mo

Includes everything in the Starter plan, plus unlimited web design + mobile app design + branding.

Unlimited tasks
Unlimited revisions
Dedicated designer
All the file types you need
Cancel anytime
Branding, website and mobile app design
STARTER
$379 /mo

Includes unlimited graphic design and revisions.

Unlimited tasks
Unlimited revisions
Dedicated designer
All the file types you need
Cancel anytime
Branding, website and mobile app design
PRO
$720 /mo

Includes everything in the Starter plan, plus unlimited web design + mobile app design + branding.

Unlimited tasks
Unlimited revisions
Dedicated designer
All the file types you need
Cancel anytime
Branding, website and mobile app design
Agency or enterprise?

Let us know and we'll provide you with a plan that suites your needs.

See Hue in action

